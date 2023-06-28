Ancient bug blaster recipe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Indian man taught me this recipe. It's very simple, but may be, if you feel a cold coming on, quite effective at eradicating it. Please bear in mind that it does use cumin seeds, and cumin seeds can cause flatulence in some people. I detect some pranksters getting ideas. ;) But seriously, it could be worth a try.