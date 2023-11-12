BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hierdoor krijgt de overheid onbeperkte toegang tot alles wat je doet.
MEDIA NL
MEDIA NL
85 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 11/12/2023

Ook in Amerika zien ze dat Europa de proeftuin is waar de burgers onder volledige digitale controle komen. NU de digitale ID er bij de EU door is, gaat het heel snel. Maar het was toch een complottheorie  .  youtube verwijdert   !

  In America, too, they see that Europe is the testing ground where citizens come under full digital control. NOW that the digital ID has been introduced to the EU, things are moving very quickly. But it was a conspiracy theory after all. YouTube removes !!

Keywords
newsinfonl
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy