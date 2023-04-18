China's border crisis link and more: A 'Broken Governments' conversation with Greta Van Susteren

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greta Van Susteren and correspondent Chuck Holton discuss the international, geo-political and for the refugees, personal, effects of the border crisis.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html