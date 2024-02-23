BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Meryl Nass: WHO and the Great Reset
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
206 views • 02/23/2024

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Meryl Nass discusses the Pandemic Treaty and the amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the grave threats they pose to individual freedoms and liberties, public health, medical profession, and national sovereignty. The documents are a part of the totalitarian Great Reset agenda, says the doctor.


The New American magazine is covering CPAC and the International Crisis Summit in Washington, D.C., on February 21–24. For more content, please visit: https://thenewamerican.com/tag/cpac/


Please follow Dr. Meryl Nass on X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/NassMeryl, and Substack: https://merylnass.substack.com. Learn more about the documents at DoortoFreedom.org


Keywords
whocpacgreat reset
