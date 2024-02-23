Dr. Meryl Nass: WHO and the Great Reset

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Meryl Nass discusses the Pandemic Treaty and the amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the grave threats they pose to individual freedoms and liberties, public health, medical profession, and national sovereignty. The documents are a part of the totalitarian Great Reset agenda, says the doctor.





Learn more about the documents at DoortoFreedom.org




