Sudden death of a Chinese man participating in a badminton match ☠️ (August 27th)

The incident happened at the Polo Garden Badminton Court in District 8, Indira Makota at 9:30am.

The deceased Chen Zhifan (40 years old, married) was also a member of the Kuantan Construction Bank. He was participating in the Liao Jianhong Cup badminton match held by the Kuantan Construction Bank when he suddenly fell to the ground. After regaining consciousness for a while, he was sent to the nearby Sultan Ahmad Shah Specialist Hospital for further treatment.

After being sent to the Sultan Ahmad Shah Specialist Hospital He was pronounced dead at 11:25 am.

The younger brother of the deceased, pointed out in an interview that his elder brother was fine when he left the house on Sunday morning. After having breakfast. He said that his elder brother is in good health and has no past medical history.

Source @VaccineInjuries.me

