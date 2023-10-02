BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WE'RE AT A FORK IN THE ROAD. WHAT'S IT GONNA BE? - 1871 Secret Constitution & Secret Gold – Former World Bank Lawyer Karen Hudes Explains In An Interview by Gary Franchi - Originally posted April 2014
252 views • 10/02/2023

Secret Constitution - World Bank Lawyer Karen Hudes on

Next News Network interviewed by Gary Franchi. 

Karen Hudes, former world bank lawyer, discusses the secret Constitution of 1871.  The bankers have usurped our power and have created a world of debt slaves.

She explains in 1871 the US constitution was changed and they created a new constitution which she called the secret constitution which benefited the bankers and the Federal Reserve.

The peoples Gold is held secretly.
rothschildworld bankimfact of 1871gary franchikaren hudesusa corporationbirth certificate slaverysecret goldsecret corporate constitution
