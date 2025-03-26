BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What's New with the New Age? (Part 1) with Warren Smith
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
167 followers
Follow
0
19 views • 5 months ago

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/whats-new-new-age-warren-smith-part-1


More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Gary: Welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7, a radio ministry of The Berean Call with T.A. McMahon. I’m Gary Carmichael. Thanks for tuning in. In today’s program, Tom begins a two-part series with guest, author and conference speaker Warren Smith. Here’s TBC executive director Tom McMahon.


Tom: Thanks, Gary. Today and next week I’ll be discussing an important topic with a friend of mine who is an author of numerous books, including The Light That Was Dark: From the New Age to Amazing Grace, and Deceived On Purpose, as well as another very valuable book that we discussed in detail when he was on with me last, and the book is Another Jesus Calling. But the topic for today and for next week, the Lord willing, is sorcery, and my guest is Warren Smith. Warren, thanks for joining me on Search the Scriptures 24/7.


Warren: Good to be with you, Tom.


Keywords
apostasyberean callta mcmahonwarren smith
