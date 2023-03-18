BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

280) XEQUE-MATE 5G ELECTRICO-DIGITAL À HUMANIDADE - Fórum Económico Mundial
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
62 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 03/18/2023

Apresentação e autoria de Mark Steele. Segue com a conversa 281) Mark Steele e Claire Edwards sobre o XEQUE-MATE 5G: https://www.brighteon.com/0202bcbe-503a-444c-a79a-791ab247c694

Credits to ForLifeonEarth; March 18, 2023.

WEF digital/electrical endgame: 5G kill switch connects digitised humans, money & transport: https://rumble.com/v2dojmo-wef-digitalelectrical-endgame-5g-kill-switch-connects-digitised-humans-mone.html | https://www.brighteon.com/b239161a-5df3-46e0-af96-60a7ed706d35 | https://www.bitchute.com/video/jUuv3CUEko9L/

Tinnitus and cell phones: the role of electromagnetic radiofrequency radiation: https://reader.elsevier.com/reader/sd/pii/S1808869415001639 | https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26602000/

Letter to editor: http://www.bjorl.org/en-pdf-S1808869416000161


Genetically magnetic control of neural system via TRPV4 activation with magnetic nanoparticles: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1748013221001122 | https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nantod.2021.101187


Comprehensive investigations revealed consistent pathophysiological alterations after vaccination with COVID-19 vaccines: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41421-021-00329-3 | https://www.nature.com/articles/s41421-021-00329-3.pdf


NASA site: https://climate.nasa.gov/news/2915/the-atmosphere-getting-a-handle-on-carbon-dioxide/


Websites: https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/ | https://smombiegate.org/


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@electrosmogportugal ou https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA

Keywords
emf5g6gmark steelecheckmatehumanidadeforum economico mundial
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy