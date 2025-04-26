IRAN moments leading up to the huge explosion at Iran’s Shahid Rajaei port - orange smoke, part 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage captured the moments leading up to the explosion at Iran’s Shahid Rajaei port.
A fire with visible orange smoke can be seen — suggesting the possible presence of ammonium nitrate, similar to what caused the devastating Beirut port explosion in 2020 — just moments before the blast occurred.