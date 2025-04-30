BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BLACKOUT: Spain Goes Dark After Standing Up To Israhell While US Police State & Lethal Injections Ro
What is happening
9716 followers
3
244 views • 4 months ago

Dollar Vigilante

Cyber Attack? Russia? Iran? Global Warming? Renewable energy success story? The jews? We don't know but the lights went out in Spain... all a precursor to Agenda 2030. Plus, in the meantime, martial law has been declared in the USSA and RFK Jr is rolling out MRNA flu vaccines which made him talk funny and that he would never ever take himself!


TZLA | https://tzla.club

Anarchapulco Freedom Hacking | https://anarchapulco.com/freedomhacking


Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book


***** Follow us on these platforms *****


Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilante

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/


***** Connect with us on social media *****


The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff


***** Sources for this video *****


Intro Song: CONSPIRACY THEORIES (feat. C-LANCE): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjw94bgVn4M

TZLA | https://tzla.club

Larken Rose’s Shut up about the constitution:

https://youtu.be/ZhrHk6FaTng?si=c5jzlXhtP48LqS8U

Anarchapulco Freedom Hacking:

https://anarchapulco.com/freedomhacking


israelstanding upblackoutdollar vigilanteisrahelllethal injectionsus police statespain goes dark
