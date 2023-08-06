BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Feed Starving Children .Org - Orphanage Donation Results!
End World Hunger News
End World Hunger News
12 views • 08/06/2023

Feed The Starving Children Organization https://www.feedstarvingchildren.org/ - How YOU can send food directly to a Orphanage: Easy 1-2-3 Step System: 1) Find a Orphanage in a poor part of the world. 2) Find a Local Grocery Store or Food Wholesaler that can deliver to the orphanage. 3) Place the order & have it delivered! Link to North Pasadena Wholesale Co. which delivered most of these orders of Rice to orphanages in Manila, Philippines: https://www.northpasadena.com/ Links to the Orphanages in this video: 1) Children's Haven Orphanage (ASFFPI) - 5,000kgs of Rice Donated https://asffpi.webs.com/ 2) Anak-Tnk - 3,000k Kgs of Rice Donated https://en.anak-tnk.org/ 3) Pangarap Foundation - 2,500 Kgs of Rice Donated https://pangarapfoundation.org.ph/ 4) Chosen Village Foundation - 2,000 Kgs of Rice Donated https://chosenchildrenfoundation.com/ 5) Bethlehem House of Bread - 1,500 Kgs of Rice Donated https://www.facebook.com/groups/bethl... 6) Onesimo Bulilit Foundation Inc - 1,250 Kgs of Rice Donated http://bulilit.onesimo.ch/ 7) Home For The Angels Child Caring Foundation Inc - 1,000 Kgs of Rice Donated https://www.facebook.com/AHomeForTheA... 8) Alay Pagasa Christian Foundation - 1,000 Kgs of Rice Donated https://www.facebook.com/AlayPagasaCh... 9) Bahay Tuluyan Childrens Center - 1,000 Kgs of Rice Donated http://www.bahaytuluyan.org/ 10) Precious Heritage Ministries - 1,000 Kgs of Rice Donated https://www.phfoundation.org/ 11) Tahanan Ng Pagmamhal Childrens Foundation - 1,000 Kgs of Rice Donated https://tahananngpagmamahal.org/ 12) King's Garden Children's Home - 1,000 Kgs of Rice https://www.facebook.com/JesuslovesKGCH/ 13) Children's Joy Foundation (Quezon City) - 500 Kgs of Rice Donated https://childrensjoyfoundation.org/ 14) Children's Joy Foundation (Laguna) - 500 Kgs of Rice Donated https://childrensjoyfoundation.org/ 15) Children's Joy Foundation (Pampagna)- 500 Kgs of Rice Donated https://childrensjoyfoundation.org/ 16) Children's Joy Foundation (Davao)- 500 Kgs of Rice Donated https://childrensjoyfoundation.org/ 17) Child Hope Foundation - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated https://childrensjoyfoundation.org/ 18) Friendship Home Orphanage - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated Link currently N/A 19) Norfil Foundation - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated https://www.norfil.org/ 20) Virlanie Foundation - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated https://www.virlanie.org/ 21) International Children's Care Philippines - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated https://www.iccpfoundation.org/ 22) Meritxell Children's World Foundation -300 Kgs of Rice Donated http://www.meritxellchildrensfoundati... 23) Philippine Children's Mission Home - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated https://pcmhome.org/ 24) Life Child Asia Foundation - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated https://www.lifechild.org/ 25) Duyan Ni Maria Children's Home - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated https://www.facebook.com/duyannimaria/ 26) White Cross Children's Home - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated https://www.whitecross.ph/ 27) Kanlungan Sa Er-Ma Ministry Inc - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated http://kanlungansaerma.org/ 28) Association De Damos De Filipinos - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated https://www.facebook.com/ADFIPH/ 29) Asilo De San Vincent De Paul - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated https://www.facebook.com/asilodesanvi... Feed Starving Children .Org would like to give a special thanks to Phoebe!!

Keywords
resultsimpactsupporthumanitarian assistancecharityfood aidsocial welfarenourishmentpositive changehunger reliefchild nutritioncharitable donationsfeeding starving orphanspoverty-stricken peopleglobal outreach
