American most powerful Patriot air defense missile system stored on the outskirts of Kiev, was blown up by a high-precision strike by Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile. The Patriot fired a barrage of missiles to fend off the attack before being hit by Kinzhal and reducing the Patriot's most formidable air defense site to rubble.
Mirrored - TeleTruth