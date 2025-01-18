ON THE 'TROGS' AND THEIR LIES 🙃 [THE ACTUAL PROJECT ESTHER]

This is a response to the fact that a coordinated mob of people, showed up on the odysee post about ending their relationship with Stripe, to blame ME for the result of the gay little war that THEY started. I am not to blame for their demonetization, or numerous other things they claim. So I brough the receipts. All this came down because of a group of trouble makers, who sought to destroy my good reputation by scapegoating me for the bad actions that they commit. This was required, because I refuse to let all the good people of odysee, the good committed nationalist creators be mislead by this mob any more.





Don't bother trying to report it to silence the truth, it will be posted on platforms where your reporting and complaints mean nothing and never will.





The creator of this content has disabled comments.





Source: https://odysee.com/@NightNationReview:5/ON-THE-TROGS-AND-THEIR-LIES---FINAL:3





VfB is NOT telling you that you must listen to MWT or AIS; however, the option should be available; receipts for this below:





https://odysee.com/@JoeBorackOBiden:4/AIS-Time-Slot-War--Tuber-Apology_-092024:1





https://odysee.com/@Odysee:8/weredroppingstripe:e





IN THE TRUE NATURE OF ACTIONS AND CONSEQUENCES...DOES NNR'S STORY EVEN HOLD WATER❓





All clips are for fair use commentary, criticism, and educational purposes. See Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276 F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015)