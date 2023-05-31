BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The 28-Day Slim Down, with Guest Wende Lawson
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
102 followers
0
40 views • 05/31/2023

Are you ready to lose those unwanted pounds just in time for summer?  If so, watch this podcast to learn about our 28-Day Slim Down Kit.  Wende travels with her job and has a really busy lifestyle which made it challenging to always eat healthy. She needed some help in changing her eating habits and losing those extra pounds. 

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Wende Lawson, as they discuss her journey on the 28-Day Slim Down Kit since September of 2022.  Learn how the guidance and recipes in the Slim Down Guide, that comes in the Kit, helped her lose 35 pounds since making the change!

To learn more about the 28-Day Slim Down Kit, visit:

https://www.physicianspreferencevitamins.com/28-Day-Slim-Down-Kit_p_295.html

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

Keywords
weight lossdr steven hotze28 day slim down
