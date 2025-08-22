The dose makes the poison: Lower headphone use reduces EMF risk.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The dose makes the poison: Even small reductions in wireless headphone use can significantly lower EMF exposure risks.
Do not miss the groundbreaking EMF Hazards Summit 2025, register for free at https://BrightU.com
#EMF #radiation #healthrisk #wifi #5G #braindamaged #wellness #toxins #remedies #EMFprotection #electromagneticfields