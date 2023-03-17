Mar 17, 2023 #banks #gold #economy

Depositing money in the bank doesn't guarantee its safety; it could be the exact opposite. Learn why and what options are available to you. Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. You can schedule a FREE strategy call through this link: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=CWL3172023&month=2023-03

or by calling 877-410-1414. 🆓 Get a FREE guide on how to buy gold and silver: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=CWL3172023

Are you aware of where your money goes when you deposit it in a bank? In this special edition of Coffee with Lynette, Mario Innecco, an expert on the monetary system and financial markets talks about how banks lend your money out and how all roads lead to gold and silver. Joins us in discussing the chain reaction of events that occurred, you won't want to miss what these experts have to say. 📖 Chapters: 0:00 Mario Innecco

:13 Bank of England

7:26 Raising Rates?

13:57 Gold & Silver

16:39 SVB UK Bail Out

20:50 Banking Consolidation

25:32 Derivative Explosion

29:03 Consumer Confidence

35:22 Gold & Silver Protection 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/is-your-money-safe-in-the-bank-the-shocking-reality/ STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🔔Subscribe for critical info, strategies, and updates: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _______________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research, Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog



