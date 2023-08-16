Separate These Leftists From Power

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They Don’t Care
* They will break any law.
* They will lie about any topic.
* They will manipulate the system any way they can.
* They have no emergency brakes.
* To them, it’s about hierarchy — not hypocrisy.
* There is only one way to stop them: remove them from power.
Dan Bongino Show Clips | 16 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v388g5k-please-listen-to-every-second-of-this-video.html