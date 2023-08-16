Separate These Leftists From Power

They Don’t Care

* They will break any law.

* They will lie about any topic.

* They will manipulate the system any way they can.

* They have no emergency brakes.



* To them, it’s about hierarchy — not hypocrisy.

* There is only one way to stop them: remove them from power.





Dan Bongino Show Clips | 16 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v388g5k-please-listen-to-every-second-of-this-video.html

