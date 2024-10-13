Part 6: Samson Micro Gas Block - The Ambidextral Gunfighter AR15

AmbGun's Ambi AR page

Besides perfect mirroring of the controls, the AmbGun Ambi AR project is striving for balance similar to a bullpup rifle.





For an AR that means reducing weight at the muzzle. In the previous episode we championed the Falcon Gunner barrel.





Just before the Gunner transition to a pencil profile is the gas port. An adjustable gas block would be nice, but we're being very stingy with weight out on the lever that is the barrel.





The Samson Manufacturing Low Profile gas block is as tiny as they come and it only weighs 17 grams. Skeletonized steel with only one set screw securing it in place.





I used a SLR jig to create a shallow dimple to help locate that single screw. The jig positions the set screw directly across from the gas port. Using a jig, The gas block won’t necessarily set tight against the shoulder on the barrel. Given that the gas block port is about twice as large as the barrel port, you could shift it tight against the shoulder…I had about 1/100th of an inch gap.





Currently, I think the rifle is a bit overgassed. I will try adding an ounce to the buffer to tone it down a bit and thereby retain the simple, tiny, lightweight, low profile, almost invisible, Samson Micro Gas Block.





In the next episode looking further out the barrel’s lever…the muzzle device.