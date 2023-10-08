Happy New Day Inspirational Message 8.10.23!

Nature, The Divine, is calling us to make a relationship with it different than we have before. Please, watch today’s video for more clarity and guidance. Please, enlighten others by sharing!



LOOKING FOR ANSWERS? One of my talents are giving those answers that also provides openings for your increased awareness and transcendence. You can now regularly get them LIVE with me and others, but you must join this group to do so. This is about you and your family as all benefits from being a part of this group!

STARTING SOON! Evolution of You – LIVE! JOIN!

https://robertnovak.com/eoy-live/





Raise Your Frequency by Doing This Guided Meditation

https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak/guided-meditations/i-am-gaining-higher-frequencies-of-love-light-and-divinity





My website: https://robertnovak.com/





Advancing Life through God's Inspiration Oracle Deck: https://robertnovak.com/product/advancing-life-oracle-cards/



