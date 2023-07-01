Staricok, an old dog is lying on the side of the road between the boundary of life and death

Pitiful Animal





July 1, 2023





In the morning, you usually started with a warm cup of coffee.

But I started with urgent phone calls.

Staricok, an old dog on the brink of life and death.

I immediately put on my shirt and went to see if he still had hope for life.





I couldn't touch Staricok then, because he was in so much pain.

The doctor's diagnosis was a broken shoulder bone in two places, a broken jaw, and a terrible hematoma.

After the surgery, he regained consciousness and started eating.

It was a little bit, but it was a good sign.

At least he fought and he had a desire to live.





Staricok tried to get up and walk.

It was not like he wanted, but it was good for him to be more proactive.

Even that day he woke me up and asked for breakfast





I was delighted when the doctor informed me that Staricok had come a long way.

He went to the toilet by himself.

His wound was not infected.

And his tests got much better.





Staricok lay in the sun, blinking and occasionally warding off annoying flies.

He wanted to watch the colorful leaves fall from the trees in the fall.

And he wanted to feel the cold snowflakes melt on his nose.

May Staricok be warmed by warmth and love.

That was why all his troubles seemed to have disappeared.

