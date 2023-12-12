Whitney Webb is spot on about the banks and the WEF scheming with Cyber Crimes





Whitney Webb is spot on per usual about the banks and the WEF scheming to implode the global financial system to complete their great reset agenda.

Financial institutions made up 26% of the represented organizations in the 2020 CyberPolygon exercise, with IT at 15%, government agencies at 14%, healthcare at 6%, education at 6%, telecom 5%, etc.





They can't have another 2008 with everyone knowing the banks and government are responsible, so they need a manufactured patsy with some state sponsored hackers to blame, or even better with a rogue AI that has no discernable creator that lives on the internet, forcing governments across the world to implement a new digital ID system to ensure it doesn't happen again and all users of the internet are traceable and verifiable.





https://x.com/Inversionism/status/1734384783117930872?s=20