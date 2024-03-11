Netanyahu : His Part In 9/11&What He Really Think Of America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Report: Netanyahu Says 9/11 Terror Attacks Good for Israel
Haaretz
According to Ma'ariv, Netanyahu said Israel is 'benefiting from attack' as it 'swung American public opinion.'
https://www.haaretz.com/2008-04-16/ty-article/report-netanyahu-says-9-11-terror-attacks-good-for-israel/0000017f-db7e-db22-a17f-ffff07ea0000
Apr 16, 2008
The Israeli newspaper Ma'ariv on Wednesday reported that Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu told an audience at Bar Ilan university that the September 11, 2001 terror attacks had been beneficial for Israel.
Were Israelis Detained on Sept. 11 Spies?
https://abcnews.go.com/2020/story?id=123885&page=1
THE DANCING ISRAELIS: FBI DOCS SHED LIGHT ON APPARENT MOSSAD FOREKNOWLEDGE OF 9/11 ATTACKS
https://www.mintpressnews.com/newly-released-fbi-docs-shed-light-on-apparent-mossad-foreknowledge-of-9-11-attacks/258581/
Urban Moving Systems by Federal Bureau of Investigation
https://archive.org/details/UrbanMovingSystems/1138796-001%20---%20303A-NK-105536%20---%20Section%201%20%28944861%29/mode/2up