NEXT TORONTO MAYOR CHRIS SKY ANSWERS QUESTIONS - WHAT NATIONAL INFLUENCE WILL YOU HAVE OVER MAYORS?

The Mayor of Toronto has complete NATIONAL influence if he wants to pursue it, and since most mayors in Canada are TRAITORS and Cowards, Chris tells us how he is going to influence the cowards of the land to do the right thing for the country.





Chris Sky is the only Mayoral Candidate BRAVE ENOUGH to face real questions. You can watch the whole interview here:





https://rumble.com/v2pjo0w-crooked-canadian-politics-and-next-toronto-mayor-chris-sky-answers-your-que.html





Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show EVERY Tuesday at 9PM Toronto/New York Time - Live on www.FreedomReport.ca