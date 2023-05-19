BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Do You Have An Impeccably Rational Basis For Your Faith?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
11 views • 05/19/2023

Redigitized Audio and Video!On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/seeking-finding-god-part-7-do-you-have-impeccably-rational-basis-your-faith


More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Thanks, Gary.You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him.Dave, in our discussion last week of your book, Seeking and Finding God, we talked about the fact that when it comes down to where people are going to spend eternity many people fall back on religious ideas they’ve grown up with and they’ve never really scrutinized them and they couldn’t say whether they’re valid or not.Yet, you say there’s nothing more important, I’m quoting, than having an impeccably factual and rational basis for one’s faith.Now, I’m sure there’s some listeners out there, some viewers that probably don’t even believe that’s possible.So, how is it that you can say something like that, and I know you’re moving in the direction of biblical Christianity, you believe that qualifies as a factual, rational religion.


