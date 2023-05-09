Students Fight Back After Large Male Exposes Himself In Girls’ Locker Room | Ep. 128

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Students in California are finally FIGHTING back, after being sick and tired of a large male student constantly going into the girls’ locker room, exposing himself, and then claiming to be a girl.
✍️Leave Us A Message: StayEducated.org
📲 Watch More | FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2023