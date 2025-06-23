BrightLearn - Alternative Medicine? A History by Roberta Bivins

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The podcast explores Roberta Bivins' book "Alternative Medicine? A History," tracing the long-standing global exchange of medical practices—such as acupuncture and homeopathy—and challenging the notion that alternative medicine is a modern phenomenon, while highlighting patient agency, cultural adaptation, and the evolving tensions between orthodox and non-traditional healing systems.
