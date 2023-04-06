© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do You Have Apple Cider Vinegar At Home?
Apple Cider Vinegar is a vinegar made from fermented apple juice, and it's been used in many types of dishes such as salad dressing, marinade, vinaigrettes, food preservatives, and more.
•Prevents flu and stomach illness
•Lowers glucose levels in diabetics
•Regulates pH balance in the body
•Help relieve allergies
•Reduces inflammation
•Kill cancer cells