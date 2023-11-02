The Amount of Tax Evasion the Biden Family Has Exhibited is Breathtaking

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Amount of Tax Evasion the Biden Family Has Exhibited is BreathtakingHouse Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) talks about his investigation into possible tax evasion issues regarding an alleged $200,000 loan President Joe Biden gave to his brother James Biden.
