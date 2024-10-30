Are You Better Off - Michelle Rants - Gwen Walz Confused

Trump asks Pennsylvania crowd, 'Are you better off now than you were four years ago?'





Former President Trump echoed Ronald Reagan on Saturday during a spirited battleground outdoor rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, asking, "Are you better off now than you were four years ago?"





Trump blasted the Biden-Harris administration right off the bat, calling the current White House a "nightmare of inflation, invasion, and humiliation."





The Republican presidential nominee also commented on his attendance at the Catholic Charities' Al Smith Dinner on Friday night, where Vice President Kamala Harris was noticeably absent.





Michelle Obama accuses critics of 'picking apart' Harris' interview answers to distract from Trump's faults





Former first lady Michelle Obama blasted critics of Vice President Harris at a Michigan rally on Saturday, accusing them of nitpicking the Democrat nominee's interview answers as a smokescreen for Trump's track record.





"I hope you'll forgive me if I'm a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump's gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn," she said to a crowd of rallygoers in Kalamazoo





‘Just Shut Up!’: Megyn Kelly Slams Michelle Obama For Ripping America, Says ‘Everything She Has’ Is Thanks To US





SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly called out former first lady Michelle Obama on Monday for criticizing America, saying that “everything she has” is thanks to the country.





Michelle Obama joined Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally Saturday, expressing frustration to supporters about hesitant voters and specifically calling on men to take responsibility. On “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the SiriusXM host criticized the former first lady’s remarks, saying she’s “sick and tired” of her complaints that the U.S. is “racist and sexist.”





Is Kamala Harris a Marxist?





But perhaps the most significant -- and almost universally overlooked -- aspect of the debate was something that did not happen: Kamala Harris did not deny that she’s a Marxist. Moreover, she still has not denied she is a Marxist.





Many commentators have taken pains to deny this, such as by arguing that Harris’s plan is not sufficiently socialistic to be Marxist. Others have appealed to Communist Party disavowals of Harris, distancing Harris from her father’s views or tried to refute the claim that Harris’s father was a genuine Marxist. But Harris herself has yet even to address Trump’s accusation.





Tim Walz's wife argues putting tampons in all school bathrooms part of helping kids learn to read





'If you're talking about learning to read and closing gaps then you better take away the barriers for that. If that's tampons, then that's tampons,' Gwen Walz said





The soft bigotry of TMU's low expectations





https://www.msn.com/en-ca/health/other/mark-dsouza-the-soft-the-bigotry-of-tmus-low-expectations/ar-AA1t959e