Evil History of Kabbalah

Clips from a documentary I found that gives a concise evil history of the Kabbalah. This video shares information about how Kabbalah was given by a fallen angel named Raziel and how eventually the Knights Templar adopted it - all the way through Satanist Allister Crowley's use of it. This video really does capture the occult aspect of this book.
My website: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/mystery-babylon