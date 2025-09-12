Utah Governor Cox suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination - main points, clip

Utah Governor Cox main points from the press conference about the suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination:

➡️Robinson was identified after a family member reported his confession, which was relayed to the sheriff’s office, investigators, and the FBI.

➡️Relatives said Robinson had become more political, attacking Charlie Kirk as “spreading hate.”

➡️Casings left at the scene bore engravings: “if you are reading this, you are gay LMAO,” “hey fascist, catch!” and “Bella Ciao!”

➡️Governor Cox thanked Robinson’s family members for helping bring him in.