Overcast skies created by chemtrails Phoenix 5-28-25

In April we had clear skies and my solar panels were kicking out 6.8 to 7.3. In May we started having clear skies in the morning then the chemtrails started. By noon the skies were overcast with a fine white covering. The solar panels are now kicking out around 6.3 to 6.8. It is not cloud cover but an overcast created by the chemtrails.