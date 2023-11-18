BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock's Biden Gaffe Goes Viral on Rogan's Show!
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
104 views • 11/18/2023

In this exclusive special report, Gary Franchi uncovers the recent uproar surrounding Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Witness how a casual conversation on the Joe Rogan podcast spirals into a full-blown controversy when The Rock, known for his apolitical stance, suddenly backtracks on his claim of having friends who support President Biden. This laugh-out-loud moment sheds light on the deeper issues of political polarization in America, the hypocrisy of Hollywood elites, and the current state of public sentiment towards the Biden administration. Don't miss Gary Franchi's sharp analysis and the dramatic final thought on why this story is crucial for every American. Remember, this isn't just about a celebrity gaffe; it's about the broader implications for our republic. Stay tuned for an eye-opening report that connects the dots in ways you never expected.


Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics
