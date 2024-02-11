[Bidan]: Damning Indictments

This Is A Cover-Up

* This special counsel report is filled with damning indictments against Joe Biden re: classified documents.

* There are multiple felony violations of the espionage act — yet no criminal charges.

* At least that’s the current sub-plot of this movie.





Movie Plot Twist

* Libtard carnival barkers are circling the wagons.

* All the demons are here! Some of them are waking up; others are wailing or running interference.

* Ask yourself who is behind the scenes controlling production, script, actors etc?

◦ Either Biden Is An ‘Elderly Man With A Poor Memory’ Or He Needs To Be Charged: Pick One

◦ Biden Is Too Demented To Be Found Guilty Of Crimes, But Not Too Demented To Be President?





Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (10 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6346667559112