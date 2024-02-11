BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
[Bidan]: Damning Indictments
Son of the Republic
852 followers
77 views • 02/11/2024

This Is A Cover-Up

* This special counsel report is filled with damning indictments against Joe Biden re: classified documents.

* There are multiple felony violations of the espionage act — yet no criminal charges.

* At least that’s the current sub-plot of this movie.


Movie Plot Twist

* Libtard carnival barkers are circling the wagons.

* All the demons are here! Some of them are waking up; others are wailing or running interference.

* Ask yourself who is behind the scenes controlling production, script, actors etc?

Either Biden Is An ‘Elderly Man With A Poor Memory’ Or He Needs To Be Charged: Pick One

Biden Is Too Demented To Be Found Guilty Of Crimes, But Not Too Demented To Be President?


Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (10 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6346667559112

Keywords
double standardrule of lawtreasoncorruptioncover-uppolice statepropagandajoe bidenhypocrisymark levintyrannyidiocracythird worldscandalaccountabilitylawlessnessinjusticeselective prosecutionprotection racketbanana republicirresponsibilitybidengatebiden crime familypuppet regimetwo-tiered justice
