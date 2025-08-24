White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1961 - Terri Anne McAdams - Report on the break in the case

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Terri was at her fiancé’s apartment on Valentine's Day 1985, when Sharp, a registered sex offender, broke in through a sliding door in a bedroom. He attacked her, raping her, before beating her to death. 9 months later Sharp killed his wife and her friend, before turning the gun on himself. He was connected nearly 40 years later by DNA evidence.