I made this video back in 2021. Watch it and judge for yourself whether my insights into QAnon are correct.
I still disagree with Alex Jones' narrative that the earth is run by conspiracy committee (because if a species is evil, you don't need conspiracies to explain their evil behaviors), but I do think his doom & gloom personality is tailored for the age we live in. And for that reason alone he is worth some of your time.