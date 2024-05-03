PACE OF EVIL QUICKENS WORLDWIDE / FIGHT BACK OR MANKIND IS FINISHED

Powerful Live Stream for the world exposing the evil everywhere

Only with Knowledge and Courage we fight back on all fronts to stop this evil.

Christopher James once again delivers the truth and the solution for our world.

The ONLY man in the world who has show the way forward powerfully and lawfully.





THIS TRUTH MUST BE KNOW NOW WORLDWIDE TIME TO FIGHT

EVIL ONLY STOPS WHEN FACED WITH BARREL OF A GUN

NEVER FORGET THAT WE MUST RESTORE COURTHOUSE FOR PEOPLE

THEN GET WARRANTS OUT FOR ALL THESE MAGGOTS ARREST





Spread this stream far and wide and gather on mass





Together we will bring the truth with Christopher into the Light for our world.





LINK TO PURCHASE MASTERPEACE & SUPPORT Christopher James: https://bit.ly/awcmasterpeace





FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/





Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST





www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE





www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

email: [email protected]





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."