The Minor Prophets Part #6 - Micah-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 12 2025

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we start with the prophet Hosea, and work our way down the line, in order, to read the writings of a fascinating group of men known as ‘The Twelve’. One main thing they all have in common is that they all prophesy concerning the end times of Jacob’s trouble, with a focus on the events of the great Tribulation. Jesus says in Hebrews “Then said I, Lo, I come (in the volume of the book it is written of me,) to do thy will, O God.”, and this is the sum and substance that make up the writings of these amazing Minor Prophets.





ON THIS EPISODE: We take a look at the Prophet Micah, and he is highly focused on the “mountain of the house of the LORD ” that will be established as a worldwide Kingdom. We call this the Millennium, and the prophet Micah has a lot to say about it.