This interview with Craig took place on January 28, 2024 at Acacia Park in Colorado Springs. He had a question that many people have (why would God send so many people to hell?). I told him the Bible says only about 30% of people would go to heaven, the rest to hell. The verses for this can be found in Matthew 7:13 “Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it. 14 Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it." (NKJV)

Compare few (3) that will enter by the narrow gate to heaven with many (7) that will follow the road to destruction. 7 out of 10 people that have lived, are living now, and will live are heading to hell.

Also:

Zechariah 13:7 “Awake, O sword, against My Shepherd, Against the Man who is My Companion,” Says the Lord of hosts. “Strike the Shepherd, And the sheep will be scattered; Then I will turn My hand against the little ones. 8 And it shall come to pass in all the land,” Says the Lord, “That two-thirds in it shall be cut off and die, But one-third shall be left in it: 9 I will bring the one-third through the fire, Will refine them as silver is refined, And test them as gold is tested. They will call on My name, And I will answer them. I will say, ‘This is My people’; And each one will say, ‘The Lord is my God.’ ” (NKJV)

Two-thirds cutoff and one-third through the fire.

