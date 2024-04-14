The GREAT RESIST Vidcast -Common Law / Trust Law / Maritime Admiralty Law

In this episode I invite @bmxjedi on again to discuss a few topics regarding something I have been diving DEEP into, Trust Law, Common Law, et al.

In my Great Resist Discord Server and Telegram group I share vital resources, in a concerted effort to thwart the Globalists Cabal and WEF scumbags that wish to control us all... EVERY step in getting away from their control and placing the power back into the peoples hands the better.





You can join like minded people in The GREAT RESIST Discord server for FREE here for a limited time:

https://discord.gg/KUrYGSzwUQ





💀Protect yourself online with encrypted email and a VPN as a package of internet security with Proton MAIL and VPN:

https://go.getproton.me/SHza





Find me elsewhere online:

https://linktr.ee/Integritydesign