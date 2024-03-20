Steve Quayle and Mike Adams: The whole world is watching as the West burns itself to the ground

To learn more, visit: https://stevequayle.com/





- Western civilization collapse and military developments. (0:00)

- Geopolitics, economics, and social issues. (3:41)

- US Coast Guard's role in Haitian immigration and impending civil war. (7:55)

- Potential societal collapse and loss of freedom. (12:28)

- The current state of America, including violence and human trafficking. (17:12)

- Immigration, replacement, and war. (21:35)

- Macron's policies and potential war with Russia. (30:10)

- The decline of the US dollar and the rise of the BRICS currency. (35:42)

- Zombies, cannibalism, and societal collapse. (41:30)

- Emergency preparedness and communication tools during a grid down event. (50:06)

- Communication and data privacy in a crisis. (54:50

- Financial collapse, gold and silver, and prepping. (59:56)

- Impending global events and preparedness. (1:05:05)

- Zombie apocalypse preparedness and survival. (1:11:14)

- Vaccines and detox products. (1:13:23)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity:https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/





Shared from and subscribe to:

Health Ranger Report

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport



