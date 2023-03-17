BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ED DOWD *END GAME* IT'S GONNA BE A SLOW COLLAPSE, CONTROLLED IMPLOSION
Ezekiel34
Ezekiel34
93 followers
2
289 views • 03/17/2023

March 17th, 2023  

 https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/ 

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34 

"Now we're at the endgame because the US dollar is in all corners of the world; the debt that's been created using something called foreign-dollar-denominated debt, and that's choking the credit system. That's why Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia are all meeting to delink from the dollar. Basically, we're at the end of the US Federal Reserve Currency as the world reserve currency. And what you're going to see is our government and the powers that be in this country tried to save that. So whatever we see going on is a fight for who's going to control the world reserve currency status going forward."

Keywords
globalistgreenbidenelectricityutilitiescontrol freaksezek34tierney0 carbon
