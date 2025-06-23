The Iranian Foreign Minister, at a meeting with Putin, described relations with Russia as close, friendly, and strategic in nature.

“Russia is on the right side of history and international law today,” — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Adding:

JUST IN! Hungary and Slovakia Block 18th EU Sanctions Package Against Russia

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced that both Hungary and Slovakia have blocked the adoption of the European Union’s 18th sanctions package against Russia.

Adding:

Financial Times reports that the future of Iran’s nuclear programme — and US-Israeli efforts to dismantle it — may hinge on the fate of over 400kg of uranium enriched to nearly weapons-grade levels.

➡️US-Israeli Strikes: Damage, Not Destruction

The US struck Iran’s main nuclear sites (Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan) using bunker-buster bombs and cruise missiles. Trump declared the facilities "totally obliterated." But satellite imagery and expert analysis suggest the attacks caused serious damage, not total destruction.

Despite Israeli efforts, Fordow — buried deep in a mountain — remained largely intact until the US stepped in. Yet even now, there’s no confirmation that the core of Iran’s nuclear capabilities has been neutralized.

➡️Enriched Uranium: Still in Play?

The central issue: Iran's 408kg of 60%-enriched uranium — close to weapons-grade. While the US lacks intelligence on its location, Iranian sources say it was never stored in the now-bombed facilities. If true, the core of Iran’s nuclear potential remains untouched.

Former Mossad officials even admit Iran likely safeguarded its stockpile and relocated advanced centrifuges — meaning the program could resume or escalate in secret.

➡️Western Intelligence in the Dark

US officials admit they have no clear idea where the uranium is. Analysts concede Iran could produce multiple bombs' worth of 90%-enriched material in days, if pushed.

Despite IAEA inspectors’ presence, Israel’s bombings have halted oversight. The West is once again flying blind, just as it did with North Korea, India, and Pakistan’s covert nuclear programs.

➡️Iran's Message: We Still Have the Knowledge

Top adviser Ali Shamkhani declared: “Even if nuclear sites are destroyed, the game isn’t over.” Iran still retains its enriched material, technical know-how, and political will.

With inspections suspended and a third undeclared facility revealed just before the strikes, Iran could shift to a clandestine, fast-tracked bomb programme — a direct consequence of US-Israeli aggression.

Washington and Tel Aviv may have believed they crippled Iran’s programme. But signs suggest Tehran was prepared — dispersing assets and learning from past US interventions. The leadership now has an excuse to escalate, shielded by ambiguity and the knowledge that, once again, Western strikes failed to finish the job.