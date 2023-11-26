Banned by YouTube: EXPENDABLE - The Political Sacrifice of Schapelle Corby (Feb 2012)

This video was uploaded to my YouTube channel back in February 2012 and removed by YT 11+ years later on November 26, 2023, because YT "thinks" it violates their medical misinformation policy when in reality this documentary exposed a corrupt Australian police and legal system that sentenced an innocent woman to 20 years in prison.





👉 Source [https://www.expendable.tv/] In May 2005, an innocent woman was sentenced to 20 years in an Indonesian prison, after 4.2 kg of marijuana had been found in her luggage on arrival in Bali. However, her fate had been determined not in Bali, but in the duplicitous corridors of Canberra.





After 13 torturous years Schapelle Corby finally returned home to Australia. Although she is now free, justice remains un-served and the culpable remain unaccountable and unpunished. Their legacy is the promulgation of a culture in which iniquity and prejudice thrives, and the innocent are expendable to the whims of the powerful and privileged.





This case reveals what happens when an individual's human rights conflict with the flagrant self-interest of malfeasant politicians. It exposes the consequences of allowing the corrupt to wallow under the protective failings of a squalid and insular media.





