Paul English Live 067 Paul, Eric, Patrick and the Fockham Festival ?
paulenglish
paulenglish
14 views • 6 months ago

Today's image shows me in the right wing annexe of the Fockham Hall library perusing Rulers of Evil by F Tupper Saussey. Many thanks to Lord and Lady Fockham for their generous hospitality. Please note, I am sporting a pair of "Schoeblers" custom built, elasti-gusset reading trousers which help considerably with books containing a lot of adjectives. Hair pomade is of course "Fockham Fop" from Trubshaws pig farm on the Fockham Hall estate.

Keywords
festivalusuryfockham hall
