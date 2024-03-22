⚡️ BREAKING: MOSCOW UNDER ATTACK - A Shooting in the "Crocus City Hall" Concert Hall, after which a Fire Broke Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️ BREAKING: MOSCOW UNDER ATTACK
Russian media reports that there was a shooting in the "Crocus City Hall" concert hall, after which a fire broke out.
Evacuation is underway, and according to unofficial information, 35 people were wounded and at least 12 were killed.
At least three people in camouflage uniforms opened fire, reports the correspondent of RIA Novosti.