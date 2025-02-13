According to federal documents, Obama gave the order to create COVID-19 in 2015.

RealNewsChannel.com





According to renowned attorneys Tom Renz and Alex Jones, COVID-19 has been a long-term, deep state project that was developed not just in a lab but also right here in America. Next How USAID Coordinated the Corporate and Government Censorship Program. Next DOGE Continues to Expose Deep State Racketeering, Money Laundering, and Organized Crime—They're All In! Next As findings from the DOGE investigation of USAID continue to reveal their illegal coups and money laundering operations, the Deep State is certain to retaliate. Will it be cyberattacks, new pandemics, or tactical nuclear weapons? Then Trump expresses his faith in God! Then

Musk audits just 1% of the federal government and finds over $100 billion in fraud and stolen funds!





Source Link; https://www.banned.video/





Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks





https://thealexjonesstore.com/rnc





Get Storable Foods Now!; https://bit.ly/3gGxrmD





Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/

Support this Faith Driven Food Pantry; https://heartlandhopemission.org/get-involved/donate/





Learn hoe to be good citizen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a

https://www.patriotacademy.com/





GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7





ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/





SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY

and https://www.givesendgo.com/sustain-next-news

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

shortcreekdreamcenter.org

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://store.100percentfedup.com/

https://brillouinenergy.com/

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

https://www.flytees.biz/





Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/





FOLLOW US!:

https://franksocial.com/profile/209287

https://truthsocial.com/@realnewschannel1776

https://tv.gab.com/channel/RealNewsChannel

https://bsky.app/profile/realnewschannel.bsky.social https://clouthub.com/c/RealNewsChannel

Think / Speak Freely on @CloutHub https://clouthub.com/RealNewsChannel1776

https://odysee.com/@RealNewsChannel.com:7

https://realnewschannel.locals.com/

https://t.me/Webmaster1776

https://freetalk.app/Webmaster1776

https://www.gettr.com/user/realnewschannel

https://www.sovren.media/u/realnewschannel/

https://usa.life/RealNewsChannel

https://gab.com/RealNewsChannel

https://brighteon.social/@webmaster1776

Join Us at Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/invite/mPR8uhxZ

https://www.facebook.com/Real-News-Channel-135410972687/

https://twitter.com/RealNewsChannel

https://mewe.com/i/joeayers4

https://realnewschannel.tumblr.com/

https://www.reddit.com/user/webmaster1776





Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.