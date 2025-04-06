BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
6/4/25 TRUMP: Ukraine Destroyed Peace W/TRIAD Attacks, Pompeo Rogue, Hobbs/AZ/CCP/FF? Grassley/FBI Wray Lied
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1254 followers
Follow
75 views • 3 months ago

6/4/25 President Trump announces USA neutrality in Ukraine TRIAD attacks on Russia as Chancellor Merz set to arrive at WH Thursday. Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes bill to ban CCP land ownership next to key AZ military bases as attack threats heighten before Trump talk with Xi on Friday...and much more! Pray for God's hand in PEACE & the defeat of the Rogue globalist mercenary military trying to ignite WW3! We ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


Elon Musk on X

https://x.com/elonmusk

https://x.com/DOGE


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


Apeel: Gates Poison approved by FDA for Organics:

https://deeprootsathome.com/dont-touch-apeel-produce-this-applies-to-organics-too/


RFK says Moderna will do placebo study on new spike protein shot AFTER FDA approval:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-06-03/moderna-will-test-new-covid-shot-against-placebo-kennedy-says


An Open Letter to HHS Secretary Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary: Deliver on MAHA Agenda: Dr. Naomi Wolf, Dr. Henry Ealy, Catherine Austin Fitts and others:

https://substack.com/home/post/p-165205057


CELEBRATE AMERICA! June 14, DC:

https://america250.org/


Heavy Metal Summer Experience: Trade Schools! Take from Harvard, give to Trades!

https://www.hmse.org/


Mike Lindell's court hearing information:

6/2/25 at 9 a.m. MDT

U.S. Dist Court, District of Colorado

901 19th Street

Denver CO, 80294


EMAIL YOUR U.S. SENATORS: EMAIL YOUR U.S. REPRESENTATIVES:

https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm?Class=1

https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative


Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899


"Patriotism can neither be bought nor sold. It is not material, but spiritual"

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

