Waffle Maker Showdown : Cast Iron VS Electric

🔥 Electric vs Cast Iron Waffle Maker : Who Wins?
I put my trusty electric waffle maker up against my new cast iron, stovetop, no-power-needed waffle beast to find out which makes the crispiest, fluffiest, most drool-worthy waffles. Same batter, same ghee, different tools: the results might surprise you 👀
In this waffle-off, I test:
⏱️ Speed: Which one cooks faster?
🔥 Heat control: Which cooks more evenly?
🧇 Texture: One was fluffier, the other was way crispier
🧠 Emergency-ready: Why cast iron might save breakfast during a power outage
👨👩👧👦 Real mom test: My kids are literally hovering while I film
Whether you're a camping queen, prepping for grid-down brunch, or just love waffle ASMR, this showdown is for you.
