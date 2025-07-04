BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Waffle Maker Showdown : Cast Iron VS Electric
eatloadedpotato
eatloadedpotato
21 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 2 months ago

🔥 Electric vs Cast Iron Waffle Maker : Who Wins?

 I put my trusty electric waffle maker up against my new cast iron, stovetop, no-power-needed waffle beast to find out which makes the crispiest, fluffiest, most drool-worthy waffles. Same batter, same ghee, different tools: the results might surprise you 👀

Electric Waffle Maker : https://amzn.to/4lkRKYC

Cast Iron Waffle Maker : https://amzn.to/44tG93F

👋 I’m MJ, founder of LoadedPotato.org and your refrigerator eliminator. I help you hack your kitchen with quick, easy, shelf-stable meals — and waffle testing counts as science, okay?

In this waffle-off, I test:

⏱️ Speed: Which one cooks faster?



🔥 Heat control: Which cooks more evenly?



🧇 Texture: One was fluffier, the other was way crispier



🧠 Emergency-ready: Why cast iron might save breakfast during a power outage



👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Real mom test: My kids are literally hovering while I film



Whether you're a camping queen, prepping for grid-down brunch, or just love waffle ASMR, this showdown is for you.

💬 Drop a comment: Are you Team Cast Iron or Team Electric?

 📲 And check out LoadedPotato.org for all the shelf-stable recipes, meal plans, and the auto grocery calculator to prep for breakfast in any situation.

----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------


#wafflemaker #wafflerecipe #castironwaffle #electricwafflemaker #crispywaffles #fluffywaffles #wafflecomparison #cookingwithoutpower #shelfstablemeals #emergencycooking #loadedpotatohacks #breakfastideas #easybreakfast #castironcooking #offgridrecipes #campingfood #fridgefreecooking #prepperpantry #budgetfriendlymeals #kitchengadgets #kitchencomparison #homemadewaffles #waffletok #pantryonly #nostovetopneeded #breakfastforkids #batterbattle #loadedpotatoorg #quickrecipes #emergencyready


pantry mealsoff grid breakfastshelf stable breakfastloaded potatoelectric waffle makercast iron waffle makerwaffle maker comparisoncrispy wafflesfluffy wafflesstovetop waffle makerno power cookingemergency cookingcast iron vs electricwaffle recipeprepper cookingbest waffle makerwaffle taste testbreakfast hackseasy waffleskitchen showdown
