Russian MoD has released the first video of Russian prisoners of war returning home following a successful exchange

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released the first video of Russian prisoners of war returning home following a successful exchange.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 270 Russian soldiers and 120 civilians—including peaceful residents of Kursk region abducted by Ukrainian forces—have been returned as part of today's prisoner exchange.

In line with bilateral agreements, Russia handed over 270 Ukrainian POWs and 120 civilians in return. All Russian citizens involved in the exchange are now safely on Belarusian territory.

70 Ukrainian citizens convicted of collaborationism, treason and other similar articles of the Criminal Code have left for the Russian Federation as part of an exchange, the “I Want to Be with My Own” project reports.

It is also reported that in exchange for them, Ukrainian citizens who were under arrest in Russia returned to Ukraine.

Adding from earlier today:

"Mash" reports that a massive prisoner exchange in the format of "1000 for 1000" is currently underway on the Ukrainian–Belarusian border.

Russia is bringing home nearly all of its servicemen captured over the three years of the Special Military Operation (SMO). Ukraine, in contrast, is recovering fewer than 10% of its POWs. Donald Trump has already congratulated both sides on the success—but he spoke too soon. The exchange is happening in multiple phases and is expected to continue from May 23 to 25.

According to Mash, Ukraine still holds around 1,300 Russian servicemen, while nearly 10,000 Ukrainian troops remain in Russian captivity. In 2024, the two sides officially carried out 12 exchanges, during which Russia recovered 535 servicemen. In 2025 so far, five exchanges have taken place, with 800 Russians returned home.

Those approved for exchange on the Russian side were held in a detention colony near the border in Sumy. Most of them are fighters from the Kursk and Kharkov fronts. Ukrainian media previously reported they were issued a monthly allowance equivalent to 5,000 rubles to buy food, medicine, and hygiene supplies.

Ukrainian prisoners in Russian custody are held in border colonies in Kursk Region and Novozybkov, Bryansk Region. According to locals, the Ukrainian troops start their mornings by singing the Russian wartime song "Katyusha" in chorus.

Before the swap, both Russia and Ukraine submitted lists of POWs they wanted returned. The FSB’s counterintelligence, along with the GRU and Ukraine’s GUR, vetted each candidate—a process that took about a week. The lists were exchanged shortly after negotiations in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian media circulated unverified reports that, in the days before the exchange, detainees charged with treason, separatism, and alleged collaboration were being hastily gathered from pre-trial detention centers and offered up for the swap. These reportedly included businessmen, minors who had filmed missile strikes or set fire to military recruitment offices, listened to Russian music, or simply sympathized with Russia.